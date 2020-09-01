US Limits Coal-Fired Power for Seasonal Demand Peaks as Old Plants Close - Energy Dept.

US utilities reduced four big US coal-fired power plants to part time service thus far in 2020, reflecting a likely trend as utilities evaluate plans to reserve coal for seasonal demand surges such as during summer heat waves, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) US utilities reduced four big US coal-fired power plants to part time service thus far in 2020, reflecting a likely trend as utilities evaluate plans to reserve coal for seasonal demand surges such as during summer heat waves, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday.

"In an effort to improve the economics of coal plants, owners are evaluating plans to run plants on a seasonal basis, when electricity demand allows for steadier operation. Under these plans, coal plants would only operate during periods of higher electricity demand, from December to February (winter) and from June to August (summer). The expectation is that completely shutting down plants when electricity demand is low will limit financial losses," the report said.

So far in 2020, four large coal-fired plants announced plans to operate on a seasonal basis, two in the state of Minnesota that only run in the summer and winter, as well as plants in the warmer states of Arizona and Louisiana that will only operate during summer, the report said.

The availability of cheaper and cleaner burning natural gas has already prompted utilities to begin closing older, less efficient coal-fired plants to meet both tighter air emission standards and adapt to a decreased cost-competitiveness relative of coal relative to other power sources such as cheaper and cleaner-burning natural gas and renewable electricity from sources such as windmills and solar panels, the report added.

From 2011 to mid-2020, 95 gigawatts (GW) of coal capacity was either closed or converted to another fuel, with another�25 GW slated for closure in the next five years.

As a result, overall generating capacity of coal plants in the US is expected to drop by more than one third from peak capacity of 314 GW in 2011.

Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether using coal on a seasonal basis will allow coal to remain an important resource for the US power grid, according to the report.

Plans to reserve coal plants in the states of Texas and Wisconsin to seasonal demand peaks in 2018 only lasted a year before utilities decided to shut down the facilities altogether, the report said.