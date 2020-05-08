UrduPoint.com
US Limits Duration Of Visas For Chinese Journalists To 3 Months - DHS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:41 PM

The United States is limiting the duration of visas granted to journalists from China to no more than three months with a possibility of further extensions, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The United States is limiting the duration of visas granted to journalists from China to no more than three months with a possibility of further extensions, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Friday.

"Under this rule, DHS will admit such aliens in I nonimmigrant status, or otherwise grant I nonimmigrant status to such aliens, only for the period necessary to accomplish the authorized purpose of their stay in the United States, not to exceed 90 days," the statement said.

Currently, representatives of foreign media are not restricted "to any temporary period," the DHS added.

New regulations, according to the statement, seek to achieve "greater reciprocity between the United States and the People's Republic of China", and are not applied to China's Hong Kong or Macau Special Administrative Regions passport holders.

