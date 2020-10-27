US Limits on Foreign Media Visas Threaten Press Freedom - Correspondents Association

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Possible changes to the visa issuance rules for foreign journalists in the United States pose a threat to media freedom there, the Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in the USA (AFC-USA) said in a statement on Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement last month that it has proposed limiting the duration of visas issued to foreign journalists to 240 days with an opportunity to obtain a maximum extension of 240 days.

"The AFC-USA acknowledges and fully respects the right of the US government to protect its national security, adjust its immigration laws with priority to the interest of American citizens, and combat abuse of immigration laws in any visa category," the statement said. "However, as far as professional, working and credentialed foreign correspondents are concerned, changes to I Media visa approval processes pose threats to their livelihoods and the future of press freedom within the United States."

At present, foreign journalists can stay in the United States as long as they continue to perform their duties in compliance with the terms of admission. The DHS has also proposed putting limits on foreign student visas from two to four years. These student visas allow foreign nationals to remain in the United States for as long as they maintain compliance with the admission terms.

The DHS explained that the significant growth of the F, J and I visa programs has necessitated the proposed update to ensure the integrity of the US immigration system, and added that no changes are proposed to the underlying requirements to qualify for these nonimmigrant classifications.

The AFC-USA noted that the I Media visa does not allow foreign journalists the right to work in the United States except for media organizations that sponsor them and consequently they do not compete with Americans for jobs.

"Unless they belong to a particular category of extraordinary, talented people, it's almost impossible for foreign correspondents to convert into green card [permanent residency card] holders," the statement said. "Neither can foreign correspondents be considered a national threat to US security. Any single foreign journalist granted an I Media Visa must provide detailed documentation to the US embassy... to prove their status as professional journalists."

The AFC-USA acknowledged there is a possibility the visa can potentially be abused, but said it doubts the number of suspected cases.

"It is our understanding that a significant aspect of the alleged problem is that the US government over the years has failed to adopt and apply a mechanism to ensure that those granted I Media visas for a duration of five years are working as foreign journalists for the full duration of their visa for the media organizations that initially sponsored them for the visa," the statement said.

The AFC-USA noted that the US State Department's Foreign Press Centers lack resources to efficiently and effectively update their records of foreign journalists who may not continue to work for the media organizations that initially sponsored their I Media visas.

"That proposal aims more to dismantle foreign media representation in America and less on building a new base focused on a strong, transparent and secured relationship with foreign media representatives in the United States," the statement said.

The AFC-USA also said the provision within the DHS proposal sets the US framework to eliminate the number of foreign press representatives who work in the United States and forbid media organizations from foreign countries to have permanent representation there.

"We consider this policy provision hostile to the interests of the members of our foreign correspondent community," the statement said. "The proposal only results in upending the lives of professional working journalists who work for foreign media. This proposal impedes foreign societies' right to access reliable firsthand information from their correspondents in America."

The AFC-USA said it strongly opposes the DHS policy proposal and added that it has its own counterproposal that distinguishes journalists who are sent on a particular assignment to the United States versus those who are permanent employee of media outlets.

"Cases of foreign journalists who intend to be in the United States to pursue and execute a specific assignment cannot and must not fall under the same category as foreign correspondents who are permanent employees of media organizations based abroad," the statement said.

In addition, the duration of an I Media visa should not be for less than two years with the possibility of an additional two-year extension upon renewal, the AFC-USA said.

"These journalists remain full-time employees of the foreign media organizations that sponsor their I Media visa from their country of origin. Their status must be accorded the needed attention under the new proposal," the statement said.

The AFC-USA characterized the DHS policy proposal as an attack on the international press at a time when threats to independent media are increasingly serious and daunting.

"Journalists who have long represented their country's independent media in the United States are now being forced to return to dangerous environments where they risk retaliation because they've done critical, truthful reporting while in the States. It is doubly tragic and it seems so unnecessary to put them in danger and to deny millions around the world a crucial source of independent coverage from the United States," the statement said.