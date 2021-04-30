US Lists China, India, Russia, Ukraine For Intellectual Property Theft Concerns - Report

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:56 PM

The US government has listed China, India, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Indonesia and Argentina along with Russia as among its "most significant concerns" for intellectual property (IP) theft, according to the 2021 Report of the Special Trade Representative (STR) published on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The US government has listed China, India, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Indonesia and Argentina along with Russia as among its "most significant concerns" for intellectual property (IP) theft, according to the 2021 Report of the Special Trade Representative (STR) published on Friday.

"Nine countries - Argentina, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, and Venezuela - are on the Priority Watch List," the report said. "These countries will be the subject of particularly intense bilateral engagement during the coming year."

Another 23 nations identified as trading partners of the United States are also on the Watch List, and merit bilateral attention to address underlying IP problems, the STR report said.

It listed "Algeria, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Guatemala, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Romania, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam," in that category.

Trading partners on the Priority Watch List present the most significant concerns regarding insufficient IP protection or enforcement or actions that otherwise limited market access for persons relying on intellectual property protection, the report noted.

