US, Lithuania Agree to Boost Trade, Defense Ties - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The delegations from the United States and Lithuania met in Washington to discuss efforts to boost trade and defense ties during an Info-Pacific dialogue, the White House said.

"The United States and Lithuania convened high-level bilateral consultations in Washington today to discuss opportunities for enhanced cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including with like-minded partners," the White House said in a press release on Tuesday. "Both sides committed to pursuing enhanced cooperation, including on trade, investment, and supply chain resiliency; security and defense ties; and addressing challenges associated with emerging and disruptive technologies, as well as cyber and hybrid threats.

"

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and US National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink participated in the meeting, the release said.

The US delegation reaffirmed strong support for Lithuania as a valued NATO ally and partner in addressing shared global challenges and opportunities, especially those in the Indo-Pacific, the release said.

Over the weekend, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said it was disappointed over China's decision to downgrade diplomatic relations to the level of charge d'affaires over the opening of a representative office of Taiwan in Vilnius.