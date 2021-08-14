UrduPoint.com

US, Lithuania Call On Belarus To Stop Migrant Flows To EU - Department Of Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman has held talks with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, with the both diplomats calling on Belarus to stop the migrant flows to the European Union, the US Department of State said.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman and the Foreign Minister also discussed the political situation in Belarus, reaffirming our support for the Belarusian pro-democracy movement and calling on the [President Alexander] Lukashenka regime to immediately halt its campaign of orchestrating irregular migrant flows across its borders," the Department of State said in a statement on late Friday.

The diplomats also pointed out the common commitment to peace, prosperity, security, democracy and human rights in the Transatlantic region and across the globe.

The European Union and the United States accuse Belarus of letting migrants cross over to get back at the EU for imposing economic sanctions on Minsk, which argues that it cannot afford to beef up border security.

