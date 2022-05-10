US Littoral Combat Ships Experiencing Structural Defects Causing Hull Cracks - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Nearly half of the US Navy's littoral combat ship Independence-class fleet is dealing with structural defects that are leading to hull cracks on the vessels, The Navy Times reported on Tuesday.

Six of the 13-ship Independence class fleet have hull cracks, which has limited the speed the vessels can operate at, the report said citing internal documents and sea service officials.

The report said the Navy has been dealing with these issues for more than two years.

The Navy did not disclose which specific ships have hull cracks but officials said they do not pose a threat to sailors or the ship's seaworthiness, the report said.

The cracks on the hull can be caused or made worse if the ship goes faster than 17 miles per hour against waves that are eight feet tall, according to the report.