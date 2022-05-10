UrduPoint.com

US Littoral Combat Ships Experiencing Structural Defects Causing Hull Cracks - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 11:41 PM

US Littoral Combat Ships Experiencing Structural Defects Causing Hull Cracks - Reports

Nearly half of the US Navy's littoral combat ship Independence-class fleet is dealing with structural defects that are leading to hull cracks on the vessels, The Navy Times reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Nearly half of the US Navy's littoral combat ship Independence-class fleet is dealing with structural defects that are leading to hull cracks on the vessels, The Navy Times reported on Tuesday.

Six of the 13-ship Independence class fleet have hull cracks, which has limited the speed the vessels can operate at, the report said citing internal documents and sea service officials.

The report said the Navy has been dealing with these issues for more than two years.

The Navy did not disclose which specific ships have hull cracks but officials said they do not pose a threat to sailors or the ship's seaworthiness, the report said.

The cracks on the hull can be caused or made worse if the ship goes faster than 17 miles per hour against waves that are eight feet tall, according to the report.

Related Topics

Independence

Recent Stories

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

50 seconds ago
 Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Co ..

Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat IS - State D ..

52 seconds ago
 Three contractors held for over charging parking f ..

Three contractors held for over charging parking fee

54 seconds ago
 Pentagon Claims Russia Behind Its Schedule in Ukra ..

Pentagon Claims Russia Behind Its Schedule in Ukraine by Over 2 Weeks

3 minutes ago
 Macron, Xi Discuss Ukraine, Global Food Crisis - E ..

Macron, Xi Discuss Ukraine, Global Food Crisis - Elysee Palace

3 minutes ago
 Only Pakistan Army, PTI can keep Pakistan united: ..

Only Pakistan Army, PTI can keep Pakistan united: Imran Khan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.