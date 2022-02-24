US Littoral Combat Ships Unproven to Operate in Planned Environment - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The new US Navy fleet of Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) may be unable to carry out their missions as they still have not been adequately tested and have key equipment and defense systems failings, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Thursday.

"The Navy hasn't demonstrated that this type of ship can perform its intended missions," the report said. "For example, operational testing found challenges in the ship's defenses. ... Also, some key equipment has failed, and the Navy is behind schedule in developing capabilities such as mine countermeasures."

The Navy is taking steps to address these and other issues, but it still does not have a comprehensive plan to resolve them, the report said.

Until these problems are comprehensively addressed "the LCS will remain at risk of being unable to operate in its intended environment," the report said.

Operational testing has found several significant challenges, including the ships' ability to defend themselves if attacked and failure rates of mission-essential equipment, the report added.

The Navy estimates it will cost over $60 billion to operate and support the 35 LCS it plans to build, including the 17 it has already delivered, according to the report.