US Localities Free To Decide On Face Masks - White House

Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

US Localities Free to Decide on Face Masks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The US administration will continue to allow localities across the country to decide whether to make wearing face masks mandatory amid the coronavirus outbreak, the White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Thursday.

"We leave it to localities to make the decisions with regard to face coverings," McEnany said during a briefing when asked about the US state of Georgia's move to scrap local mask orders.

On Wednesday, the governor of the state of Georgia Brian Kemp issued an executive order which prevents local governments from enforcing mandatory face-covering. He said, however, that masks are "strongly encouraged."

McEnany noted that according to CDC guidelines, masks are recommended, but not required.

