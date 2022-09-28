US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian -State Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US-provided long-range weapons in Ukraine are only for use on Ukrainian territory, and land "annexed" by Russia will still be considered Ukrainian territory, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We have been clear, when it comes to certain longer range systems, with our Ukrainian partners that these systems are for use on sovereign Ukrainian territory," Price said during a press briefing. "If and when this annexation occurs, as we expect it will, these areas will remain sovereign Ukrainian territory."

Price, when pressed if the State Department would object to Ukraine using US-provided long range weapons to attack Crimea, said the United States does not select targets for Ukraine. He added that Crime is not Russia.