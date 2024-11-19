US Long-range Missiles 'game Changer' For Ukraine: Ukrainian FM
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) US President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American-supplied long-range missiles could be a decisive boost for Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said Monday.
"It could be a game changer. The longer Ukraine can strike, the shorter the war will be," Sybiga told reporters ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to mark 1,000 days since the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.
He argued that Kyiv has the "full right to strike military targets on the territory of Russia."
"It could have a very positive impact on the situation on the battlefield," Sybiga added.
Biden approved the use of long-range US missiles, long sought by Ukraine, two months before he leaves office to be replaced by US President-elect Donald Trump, who is seen as less inclined to help Kyiv.
Russia on Monday accused Biden of fueling tensions with the move.
UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, referring to the green light, said that "all parties must ensure the safety and protection of civilians, regardless of their location."
DiCarlo, speaking on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, went on to mark the "1,000 days of widespread death, destruction and despair that continue unabated for millions of Ukrainians.
"
She denounced the rise in civilian casualties and Russia's attack on Ukraine over the weekend, involving 120 missiles and 90 drones, which caused significant damage to Ukraine's power grid.
"The targeted devastation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure may make the coming winter the harshest since the start of the war," she warned.
US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, without mentioning the long-range missile issue, reiterated American support for Ukraine.
"The United States will continue to surge security assistance to Ukraine, including artillery, air defense, armored vehicles and other needed capabilities and munitions, and we will announce additional security assistance for Ukraine in the days to come," she said.
"The Kremlin wants to plunge Ukraine into darkness. But we must stand for the light of its freedom," said British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. "One thousand days in, we still stand for Ukraine."
Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia dismissed Monday's UN meeting on the Ukraine war as "just a good media opportunity to demonize Russia."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages
G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately
More Stories From World
-
Gvardiol steals in to ensure Croatia reach Nations League quarter-finals12 minutes ago
-
'Gladiator 3' already in works, say director and star12 minutes ago
-
Drop in Paris population causes alarm in city hall12 minutes ago
-
Italy eliminate Swiatek's Poland to reach BJK Cup final12 minutes ago
-
Judge to rule on throwing out Trump hush money conviction13 minutes ago
-
Many children injured after car crashes at central China school: state media23 minutes ago
-
Thousands march to New Zealand's parliament in Maori rights protest53 minutes ago
-
Church and state clash over entry fee for Paris's Notre Dame1 hour ago
-
China's Xi urges G20 to help 'cool' Ukraine crisis1 hour ago
-
Paraguayan president hospitalized after falling ill at G20 summit2 hours ago
-
San Marino beat Liechtenstein to claim historic Nations League promotion2 hours ago
-
Djibouti experiments with GM mosquito against malaria3 hours ago