US Long-Term Legal Guarantees Cannot Be Trusted Because It Easily Abandons Them - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Washington's long-term legal guarantees cannot be trusted because the US easily abandons them.

"We need long-term legally binding guarantees, but you and I know them well ...

this cannot be trusted, no legal guarantees, because the United States easily withdraws from all international treaties that for one reason or another become uninteresting to them," Putin said during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

There should be at least legal, not verbal, agreements on the security guarantees from the United States, he added.