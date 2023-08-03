US Long Violating Letter, Spirit of New START - Russian Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The United States has long been violating the New START Treaty, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

Russia in February suspended participation in New START, the only bilateral nuclear arms control treaty in place at the time, and conditioned its resumption of participation on an understanding of how NATO's combined strike capability would be accounted for.

"Washington has long been violating the letter and the spirit of the agreement. It has not only abandoned the principles embedded in the Preamble to New START, but also breached the central limits of the Treaty that restrict the number of strategic weapons. It illegitimately removed from accountability under the Treaty about a hundred strategic offensive arms: SLBM launchers and heavy bombers. Russia's repeated demands to resolve the problem have been ignored," Antonov told reporters.