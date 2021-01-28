US 'Long Way' From Lifting Iran Sanctions - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that the United States is "a long way" from lifting sanctions imposed on Iran and will resume its obligations under the 2015 nuclear agreement that president Joe Biden's intends to resuscitate.

"We are a long way from that point. Iran is out of compliance on a number of fronts and it would take some time should it make a decision to do so... and time for us then to assess whether it was meeting its obligations. We are not there yet to say the least," Blinken said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Blinken noted Biden had pledged to resume the United States' obligations under the nuclear agreement, which was ditched by former President Donald Trump, if Iran comes back into full compliance with it.

"And then we would use that as a platform to build with our allies and partners what we call a longer and stronger agreement and to deal with a number of other issues that are deeply problematic in the relationship with Iran," Blinken said.