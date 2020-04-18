US Looking at Allowances for Support Services to Deliver Aid to Venezuela - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The US Treasury Department is in talks with interagency partners on possible allowances for support services that may be needed to get humanitarian aid to Venezuela, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Director Andrea Gacki said on Friday.

"It's something I think OFAC working with our interagency partners, we need to study," Gacki said at a briefing. "It is something that we are looking at. In terms of delivering humanitarian aid to the Venezuelan people, are there other allowances we need to make sure that the aid gets to them."

The United States has in recent months ratcheted up sanctions on Venezuela as part of its campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro and install opposition leader Juan Guaido as his successor.

Maduro has accused Guaido and Washington of collaborating to orchestrate a coup to take control of Venezuela's resources.

In late March, the permanent UN representatives of Russia, China, Syria, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, and Venezuela sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for the lifting of unilateral sanctions on several countries amid the global pandemic. However, a Russian-drafted General Assembly resolution calling for solidarity and global sanctions relief was blocked by the US, EU, UK, Ukraine, and Georgia.