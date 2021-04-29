UrduPoint.com
US Looking At Early Renewal Of New START Treaty With Russia - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:18 PM

The United States is eyeing potential strategic stability talks with Russia and an early renewal of the New START Treaty, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Laura Cooper said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United States is eyeing potential strategic stability talks with Russia and an early renewal of the New START Treaty, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Laura Cooper said on Thursday.

"On the bilateral track, we very much are... pursuing the potential for a strategic stability dialogue with Russia and looking at the early renewal of the New START agreement," Cooper said.

