US Looking at Early Renewal of New START Treaty With Russia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United States is eyeing potential strategic stability talks with Russia and an early renewal of the New START Treaty, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Laura Cooper said on Thursday.

"On the bilateral track, we very much are... pursuing the potential for a strategic stability dialogue with Russia and looking at the early renewal of the New START agreement," Cooper said.