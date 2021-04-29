US Looking at Early Renewal of New START Treaty With Russia - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United States is eyeing potential strategic stability talks with Russia and an early renewal of the New START Treaty, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Laura Cooper said on Thursday.

"On the bilateral track, we very much are...

pursuing the potential for a strategic stability dialogue with Russia and looking at the early renewal of the New START agreement," Cooper said.

Cooper also stressed that they aim to take the treaty's renewal not as an end accomplishment but as a beginning of a process that can lead to further progress on arms control.

In February, Russia and the US agreed to extend the New START treaty for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026. It is currently the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force.