US Looking at How to Commemorate Anniversary of Ukraine Conflict - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The Biden administration is considering how to mark the first anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine but President Joe Biden has no travel plans at present, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

"I just don't have anything to share," Jean-Pierre said when asked whether Biden's reported trip to Ukraine is off the table.

"We are looking to see how we are going to commemorate the one-year anniversary. I just don't have any trips to share at this time, any travel to share at this time so I'll just leave it there."

On Tuesday, US media reported that Biden plans to visit Poland in late February but the final decision has not yet been made, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council refused to comment on the visit, the report said.