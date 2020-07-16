US Looking at National Security Risks of TikTok, Other Apps - White House Chief of Staff

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Trump administration is looking into potential national security risks from social media applications like TikTok and others, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

"There are a number of administration officials who are looking at the national security risk as it relates to TikTok, WeChat and other apps that have the potential for national security exposure, specifically as it relates to the gathering of information on American citizens by a foreign adversary," Meadows said on Wednesday.

The Trump administration may take action on this issue in the coming weeks or months, Meadows said.

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration was weighing imposing a ban on access to the TikTok application over privacy concerns.

The Chinese government has called on the United States to stop using government mechanisms to pressure Chinese companies.

TiKTok is an application for creating and watching short videos, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The application was released in 2018 and is leading the short video application segment in China and gaining worldwide popularity.