US Looking At Options For Additional Switchblade Training For Ukrainians - Pentagon

Published April 13, 2022

The United States is looking at options to provide additional switchblade training for Ukrainians, including at locations close to the country, a senior US Defense Department official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The United States is looking at options to provide additional switchblade training for Ukrainians, including at locations close to the country, a senior US Defense Department official said on Wednesday.

"We are looking at options for additional switchblade training and where and when that might occur and how we would do that, and, certainly, one option that would be available to us, would be to utilize troops that are closer to Ukraine," the official said during a press briefing.

More Stories From World

