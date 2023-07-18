Open Menu

US Looking At Other Ways To Get Grain Out Of Ukraine, Discussing With Allies - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 11:25 PM

US Looking at Other Ways to Get Grain Out of Ukraine, Discussing With Allies - State Dept.

The United States is looking into other ways to get grain out of Ukraine, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The United States is looking into other ways to get grain out of Ukraine, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Black Sea Initiative expired as Russia did not extend its participation in the agreement for another period.

"Yes, we are looking at other ways to get grain out of Ukraine, we're discussing options with our allies and partners," Miller said during a press briefing. "I will say these are not perfect solutions. In fact, they're far from perfect."

The United States is also in discussions with Ukrainian officials about a proposal it made to the United Nations to restore grain shipments, Miller added.

