WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The US side is now considering the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting of UN Security Council (UNSC) permanent member state leaders, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"The initiative of the Russian president has been taken into consideration by the American side. As for the summit preparation, it would probably be more correct to wait for the reaction of all the leaders of the [UNSC] countries and only then proceed to the organizational details, including agreeing with the partners on the place and date of the meeting," Antonov told Sputnik.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in January that messages detailing Putin's proposal to hold a summit of leaders of the UN Security Council's permanent member states had been sent to recipients.

The Russian president made the proposal at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, suggesting that "a meeting of the heads of state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council - Russia, China, the United States, France and the UK be held."

According to Peskov, China and France have already expressed support for the proposal.