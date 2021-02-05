(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The US administration may impose targeted sanctions on Myanmar's military and entities they control following a coup in the country, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

"We are also looking at specific targeted sanctions - both on individuals and on entities controlled by the military that enrich the military. So we believe we have plenty of space to be able to find the types of sanctions targets necessary to sharpen the choice for the Burmese [Myanmar's] military," Sullivan said during a White House briefing.

On Monday, Myanmar's military launched a coup and detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD).

The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which the NLD party won.