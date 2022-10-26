UrduPoint.com

US Looking At Ways To Do More On Energy Security In Mauritania - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 08:30 PM

The United States is looking at ways to work together with Mauritania on energy security projects, including a new gas find the country shares with Senegal, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday

"We're looking at whether we can do more together on the energy security side. There's a new gas find, as you know, off the coast of Mauritania, a field that they share with Senegal. We have an American company part of the consortium exploiting that," Nuland said during a press briefing.

The United States believes there is a huge opportunity for wind and solar projects in Mauritania as well, Nuland added.

In 2017, a joint venture of British Petroleum and Kosmos Energy announced a new major gas discovery offshore Senegal and Mauritania. The Yakaar-1 was the first well identified in a series of four independent tests and the first phase of the project is expected to start commercial production in 2024.

