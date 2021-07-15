US Looking Closely at How to Help Cuba 'In a Humanitarian Way' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United States is looking closely at how it can help support the voices of the Cuban people, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday in a comment on the recent protests in Cuba.

"We are looking closely at how we can help [Cuba] in a humanitarian way, how we can support the voices of the Cuban people, and there is an ongoing policy review in this regard," Psaki said.