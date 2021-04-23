UrduPoint.com
US Looking For Action On Announced Russian Troop Removal From Ukraine Border - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The United States will need to see action from Russia regarding its announced withdrawal of troops from the border with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the completion of snap combat readiness checks in the southern and western military districts.

He also ordered the general staff, the military districts' chiefs and the airborne forces to start returning the troops to the places of their permanent deployment starting Friday, conduct a detailed analysis and sum up the results of the checks.

"We have heard Russia's announcement... we've heard words, what we'll be looking for is actions," Price said during a press briefing.

