UrduPoint.com

US Looking For Administrative Support For Chernobyl Projects In Ukraine - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 10:55 PM

US Looking for Administrative Support for Chernobyl Projects in Ukraine - Statement

The United States is looking for administrative support for Chernobyl projects in Ukraine, according to the notice, which appeared on the System for Award Management (SAM) on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The United States is looking for administrative support for Chernobyl projects in Ukraine, according to the notice, which appeared on the System for Award Management (SAM) on Friday.

"Administrative Support for Chernobyl Projects in Ukraine. The proposed contract action is for supplies or services for which the Government intends to solicit and negotiate with only one source, the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine, under the authority of FAR 6.302-1. Interested persons may identify their interest and capability to respond to the requirement," the statement said.

The explosion at the Chernobyl NPP in Soviet Ukraine took place in the early hours of April 26, 1986. Nearly 3,000 square miles of territory in northern Ukraine and parts of Belarus were depopulated, with 1,000 square miles considered an exclusion zone due to elevated levels of radiation. The Chernobyl disaster is widely considered the worst nuclear accident it history. An international outcry over a two-day delay before authorities publicly announced the accident is credited in part with inspiring an era of glasnost (openness) initiated by Gorbachev.

Related Topics

Accident Technology Ukraine Nuclear Chernobyl Belarus United States April May Government

Recent Stories

Austria Opposes Expansion of EU's Borderless Schen ..

Austria Opposes Expansion of EU's Borderless Schengen Area - Minister

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister always consults cabinet members for ..

Prime Minister always consults cabinet members for taking high-level decisions: ..

1 minute ago
 Biden Aware of US Decision to Recommend Legal Immu ..

Biden Aware of US Decision to Recommend Legal Immunity to Saudi Crown Prince - W ..

4 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan hands over restoration letters to 3 ..

CM Balochistan hands over restoration letters to 361 sacked employees of C&W dep ..

4 minutes ago
 US Congressman Jeffries Asks Colleagues to Support ..

US Congressman Jeffries Asks Colleagues to Support His US House Democrat Leaders ..

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Demands That International Organizations Co ..

Moscow Demands That International Organizations Condemn Execution of Russian PoW ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.