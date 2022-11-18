US Looking for Administrative Support for Chernobyl Projects in Ukraine - Statement

The United States is looking for administrative support for Chernobyl projects in Ukraine, according to the notice, which appeared on the System for Award Management (SAM) on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The United States is looking for administrative support for Chernobyl projects in Ukraine, according to the notice, which appeared on the System for Award Management (SAM) on Friday.

"Administrative Support for Chernobyl Projects in Ukraine. The proposed contract action is for supplies or services for which the Government intends to solicit and negotiate with only one source, the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine, under the authority of FAR 6.302-1. Interested persons may identify their interest and capability to respond to the requirement," the statement said.

The explosion at the Chernobyl NPP in Soviet Ukraine took place in the early hours of April 26, 1986. Nearly 3,000 square miles of territory in northern Ukraine and parts of Belarus were depopulated, with 1,000 square miles considered an exclusion zone due to elevated levels of radiation. The Chernobyl disaster is widely considered the worst nuclear accident it history. An international outcry over a two-day delay before authorities publicly announced the accident is credited in part with inspiring an era of glasnost (openness) initiated by Gorbachev.