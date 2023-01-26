US Looking for Appropriate Candidate to Serve as Special Envoy for Belarus - Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland

The United States is looking for an appropriate candidate to serve as Special Envoy for Belarus, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States is looking for an appropriate candidate to serve as Special Envoy for Belarus, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"We are looking for an appropriate candidate, accurate candidate for this job, it's a complex job," Nuland said, when asked about the plans to appoint a Special Envoy for Belarus.

Nuland added that she hopes that they will have somebody in a "not too distant future."