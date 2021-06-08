US Looking for Biden-Putin Summit to Reduce Tensions on Strategic Stability - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The US administration hopes the summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will create a path toward reducing tensions on strategic stability and arms control, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"On this notion of deliverables on the US-Russia summit, at the end of the day what we are looking to do is for the two presidents to be able to send a clear signal to their teams on questions of strategic stability so that we can make progress on arms control and other nuclear areas to reduce tension and instability in that aspect of the relationship," Sullivan said during a press briefing at the White House.

Sullivan said the best way to realize what Moscow plans to do is to hear directly from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden and Putin will meet in Geneva on June 16 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues. Prior to the meeting, Biden will attend a G7 summit in the United Kingdom from June 11-13 and NATO and US-EU summits in Belgium from June 14-15.