UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Looking For Common Ground To Establish Turkish-YPG Ceasefire - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 03:30 AM

US Looking for Common Ground to Establish Turkish-YPG Ceasefire - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The United States is seeking common ground between Turkey and Kurdish units to facilitate a ceasefire between the warring parties, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"He [President Donald Trump] is trying to find common ground to come up with a ceasefire, come up with a way to bridge the gap between the YPG [People's Protection Units] wing of the PKK and Turkey," the official said on Thursday.

"Turkey has negotiated in the past with the PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party]... so we're hoping that in exploring ways with both sides that we could find that path forward. That's the path the president would most prefer to do, negotiate a settlement of this thing that meets everybody's needs."

Related Topics

Turkey United States

Recent Stories

Rainfall expected for coming five days

2 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

2 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

4 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

4 hours ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.