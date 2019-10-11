US Looking for Common Ground to Establish Turkish-YPG Ceasefire - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The United States is seeking common ground between Turkey and Kurdish units to facilitate a ceasefire between the warring parties, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"He [President Donald Trump] is trying to find common ground to come up with a ceasefire, come up with a way to bridge the gap between the YPG [People's Protection Units] wing of the PKK and Turkey," the official said on Thursday.

"Turkey has negotiated in the past with the PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party]... so we're hoping that in exploring ways with both sides that we could find that path forward. That's the path the president would most prefer to do, negotiate a settlement of this thing that meets everybody's needs."