US Looking for IT and Communication System for US Embassy in Ukraine - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The United States is looking for an IT and communication system for the US Embassy Ukraine, according to the notice, which appeared on the System for Award Management (SAM) on Friday.

"The U.S. Consulate General, Frankfurt provides the following Pre-Solicitation Notice regarding the issuance of a Request for Quotes (RFQ) for: IT and Communication system for communications centers for the U.S.

Embassy Ukraine as described below, to be awarded during the last quarter of Calendar year 2022," the statement said.

The US Embassy in Kiev has increased its number of personnel, which now stands in the dozens.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special military o