UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Looking For New Health Partnerships Amid Pause In WHO Funding - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Looking for New Health Partnerships Amid Pause in WHO Funding - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The United States is looking for new partners on health initiatives as it pauses its contributions to the World Health Organization (WHO), US Agency for International Development Acting Administrator John Barsa said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

On April 14, US President Donald Trump ordered the US Treasury to withhold funds from the WHO for 60 to 90 days while his administration reviews the organization's handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

"Part of the assessment that is taking place as part of the 60-to-90 day pause is to evaluate the availability of new partners to carry out this work," Barsa said when asked about health programs to fight disease such as Polio.

Barsa pointed out that the new partnership initiative was going to occur regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic and that next week he will sign an order to increase efforts.

Trump believes the WHO failed to report accurately on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China as it emerged in December, which may have delayed the global response to the pandemic.

US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said Trump's decision to halt funding during a pandemic is "senseless" and "dangerous."

There are about 2.6 million COVID-19 cases around the world and nearly 180,000 deaths caused by the disease as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. The United States currently has more than 826,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 45,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the data.

Related Topics

World Polio China Trump Nancy United States April May December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

41 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hol ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.