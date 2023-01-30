US Looking for New Transmission Mechanisms of Coronavirus Strains Since 2015 - Moscow

EcoHealth Alliance specialists from the United States have been looking for new strains of the coronavirus and mechanisms of their transmission from animals to humans since 2015, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) EcoHealth Alliance specialists from the United States have been looking for new strains of the coronavirus and mechanisms of their transmission from animals to humans since 2015, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"The key role in the implementation of these projects belongs to the intermediary organization EcoHealth Alliance. The documents we received from the Department of Threat Reduction Agency of the US Department of Defense (DITRA) confirm that since 2015, the specialists of this company have been studying the diversity of the bat population, searching for new strains of the coronavirus, mechanisms of their transmission from animals to humans. In total, more than 2,500 individuals were studied," Kirillov told a briefing.