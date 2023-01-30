UrduPoint.com

US Looking For New Transmission Mechanisms Of Coronavirus Strains Since 2015 - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 06:10 PM

US Looking for New Transmission Mechanisms of Coronavirus Strains Since 2015 - Moscow

EcoHealth Alliance specialists from the United States have been looking for new strains of the coronavirus and mechanisms of their transmission from animals to humans since 2015, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) EcoHealth Alliance specialists from the United States have been looking for new strains of the coronavirus and mechanisms of their transmission from animals to humans since 2015, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"The key role in the implementation of these projects belongs to the intermediary organization EcoHealth Alliance. The documents we received from the Department of Threat Reduction Agency of the US Department of Defense (DITRA) confirm that since 2015, the specialists of this company have been studying the diversity of the bat population, searching for new strains of the coronavirus, mechanisms of their transmission from animals to humans. In total, more than 2,500 individuals were studied," Kirillov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Company Alliance United States 2015 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FAHR signs 5 strategic partnerships to support ‘ ..

FAHR signs 5 strategic partnerships to support ‘Entrepreneurship Leave for Sel ..

37 seconds ago
 Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Exercise "ATTATURK-XII 202 ..

Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Exercise "ATTATURK-XII 2023" commences at Tarbela

2 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 579 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 579 points

2 minutes ago
 Readiness of US mRNA Vaccines Manufacturers Raises ..

Readiness of US mRNA Vaccines Manufacturers Raises Questions - Russian Defense M ..

5 minutes ago
 Greek Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes Into Ionian Se ..

Greek Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes Into Ionian Sea - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Development of COVID-19 Pandemic Per 2019 US Exerc ..

Development of COVID-19 Pandemic Per 2019 US Exercises Scenario Raises Questions ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.