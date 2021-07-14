US Looking for Ways to Support Cuban Protesters Consistently With Interests - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The US is exploring different ways to aid the Cuban people amid protests in the country in ways that are consistent with American values and interests, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We are looking for ways that we might support the Cuban people in a way that's consistent with our interests, that's consistent with our values. We're of course doing that in the midst of these protests," Price said during a press briefing.