US Looking Into Claims Of External Involvement In Protests To Destabilize Ecuador - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Looking Into Claims of External Involvement in Protests to Destabilize Ecuador - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The US government is monitoring claims that external forces are involved in fanning protest in Ecuador, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States supports President [Lenin] Moreno and the Government of Ecuador's efforts to institutionalize democratic practices and implement needed economic reforms," Pompeo said. "We are aware and monitoring claims of external actor involvement in these demonstrations."

Pompeo said the Trump administration would continue to support the current policies of the Moreno government and to work closely with it.

"We recognize the difficult decisions that the Government of Ecuador has taken to advance good governance and promote sustainable economic growth... We will continue to work in partnership with President Moreno in support of democracy, prosperity, and security," he said.

Ecuador has seen a wave of protests recently after the government issued a series of austerity measures, including the elimination of fuel subsidies. Led by the country's indigenous peoples, the protests have turned violent.

