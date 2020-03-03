US Looking Into Developing Ways to Detect Hypersonic Weapons - Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United States is looking into developing technology to help detect hypersonic missiles, Defense Department Research and Engineering for Modernization Director Mark Lewis said during a press conference.

"We certainly have an emphasis on the defensive side, we are looking at ways of doing the detection," Lewis said on Monday. "Our space development agency for example is very much focused on technologies that would help us detect these systems."

Lewis said another defensive challenge in dealing with hypersonic weapons is responding to the threat.

He said the United States has air defensive systems, but they are not always going to be 100 percent effective when dealing with hypersonic weapon.

On February 21, Raytheon announced that it had completed work on the first radar antenna for the US Army's low-tier missile sensor, which is designed to detect hypersonic weapons.

The Trump administration has requested at least $3.2 billion in funding for hypersonic weapons development programs in the next fiscal year, an increase of almost half-a-billion Dollars from fiscal year 2020.