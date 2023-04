US Looking Into Failures of JDAM Smart Bombs in Ukraine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The United States is exploring recent failures of Ukrainian bombs equipped with the US-made Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) guidance system, NBC news reported on Monday, citing leaked Pentagon documents.

A document marked "secret" allegedly suggests that bomb fuses are not being armed correctly and that GPS signal issues likely caused by Russia's jamming efforts could be behind the failures.

The purported leaked documents have been surfacing online since March.

On Friday, a US defense official told Sputnik that the Pentagon is aware of reports of a new leak of US classified documents related to Ukraine, the middle East, and China, and is currently looking into the matter.