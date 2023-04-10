US Looking Into Failures of JDAM Smart Bombs in Ukraine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The United States is exploring recent failures of Ukrainian bombs equipped with the US-made Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) guidance system, NBC news reported on Monday, citing leaked Pentagon documents.

A document marked "secret" allegedly suggests that bomb fuses are not being armed correctly and that GPS signal issues ” likely caused by Russia's jamming efforts ” could be behind the failures.

The purported leaked documents have been surfacing online since March.

On Friday, a US defense official told Sputnik that the Pentagon is aware of reports of a new leak of US classified documents related to Ukraine, the middle East, and China, and is currently looking into the matter.