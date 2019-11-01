UrduPoint.com
US Looking Into New Islamic State Terror Leader, His Role, Where He Came From - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The United States trying to learn more about the new leader of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group, including his background and previous role in the organization, Counterterrorism Coordinator Ambassador Nathan Sales told reporters on Friday.

"We are looking into the leader, his role in the organization, where he came from," Sales said.

"I don't have anything to announce on that obviously publicly. But anytime there is a leadership transition in a terrorist organization, we want to make sure that we have the latest information that we need to have to confront the threat."

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he knows the true identity of the Islamic State's (banned in Russia) new leader, who was named following the death of the terror group's former head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US military raid.

