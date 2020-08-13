UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Looking Into Reports Of Attack On Coalition Convoy Near Iraqi Town Of Batha - CENTCOM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:00 AM

US Looking Into Reports of Attack on Coalition Convoy Near Iraqi Town of Batha - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) US Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking into reports of an explosion hitting a convoy of the US-led Coalition near the Iraqi town of Batha and cannot confirm the alleged attack took place, a CENTCOM spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We are looking into this report," the spokesperson said on Wednesday. "At this time, we have no confirmation of the event."

The Al-Sumaria broadcast network reported earlier in the day, citing the Iraqi Interior Ministry, that an explosion hit a military convoy of the US-led coalition near the southern Iraqi town of Batha.

Related Topics

Attack Interior Ministry Event

Recent Stories

Emirati youth capable of making success: Hazza bin ..

2 hours ago

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

3 hours ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

4 hours ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

4 hours ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.