US Looking Into Reports of Attack on Coalition Convoy Near Iraqi Town of Batha - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) US Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking into reports of an explosion hitting a convoy of the US-led Coalition near the Iraqi town of Batha and cannot confirm the alleged attack took place, a CENTCOM spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We are looking into this report," the spokesperson said on Wednesday. "At this time, we have no confirmation of the event."

The Al-Sumaria broadcast network reported earlier in the day, citing the Iraqi Interior Ministry, that an explosion hit a military convoy of the US-led coalition near the southern Iraqi town of Batha.