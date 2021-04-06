US Looking Into Reports of Massacres by Ethiopian Forces in Tigray - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The United States is looking into reports of massacres by Ethiopian forces in the Tigray region, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

When asked about the videos verified by Amnesty International, CNN and BBC, who claimed they shown a massacre by Ethiopian forces in Tigray, Price said, "We are, of course, looking into these reports.

"

Price pointed out that the US government has taken close note of the reports and will continue to pay close attention.

The spokesperson also said the United States is gravely concerned by the reports of human rights violations, abuses and atrocities in the Tigray region.

"We strongly condemn the killings, the forced removals, the sexual assaults, the other human rights abuses that multiple organizations have reported," Price added.