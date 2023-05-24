US Looking Into Reports US Equipment Could Have Been Involved in Belgorod Attack - Kirby

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The United States is looking into reports that US-supplied military equipment was used in the recent attack on Russia's Belgorod region, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We're looking into those reports that the US equipment and vehicles could have been involved," Kirby told reporters. "We've been pretty darn clear that we don't support the use of US-made equipment for attacks inside Russia ... And we've been clear about that with the Ukrainians."

The Russian Defense Ministry released on Tuesday footage of destroyed military vehicles, including several US-supplied ones, used by a Ukrainian sabotage group in the attack on the Belgorod region.

The video shows burnt armored vehicles, including several US-produced Humvee military trucks, half sunk into craters from the shelling, as well as the remains of several passenger pickups.

The video also shows torn military outfits lying on the ground, including parts of combat vests, army clothes, and communication devices.

The region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also published on Telegram a photo of a US-supplied armored vehicle captured from the Ukrainian sabotage group.