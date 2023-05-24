UrduPoint.com

US Looking Into Reports US Equipment Could Have Been Involved In Belgorod Attack - Kirby

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 09:19 PM

US Looking Into Reports US Equipment Could Have Been Involved in Belgorod Attack - Kirby

The United States is looking into reports that US-supplied military equipment was used in the recent attack on Russia's Belgorod region, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The United States is looking into reports that US-supplied military equipment was used in the recent attack on Russia's Belgorod region, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We're looking into those reports that the US equipment and vehicles could have been involved," Kirby told reporters. "We've been pretty darn clear that we don't support the use of US-made equipment for attacks inside Russia ... And we've been clear about that with the Ukrainians."

The Russian Defense Ministry released on Tuesday footage of destroyed military vehicles, including several US-supplied ones, used by a Ukrainian sabotage group in the attack on the Belgorod region.

The video shows burnt armored vehicles, including several US-produced Humvee military trucks, half sunk into craters from the shelling, as well as the remains of several passenger pickups.

The video also shows torn military outfits lying on the ground, including parts of combat vests, army clothes, and communication devices.

The region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also published on Telegram a photo of a US-supplied armored vehicle captured from the Ukrainian sabotage group.

Related Topics

Attack Army Governor Russia White House Vehicles Vehicle Belgorod United States From

Recent Stories

Permanent Committee for Islamic-Christian Dialogue ..

Permanent Committee for Islamic-Christian Dialogue holds first meeting in Bahrai ..

5 minutes ago
 France Pledges to Help Italy Deal With Flooding De ..

France Pledges to Help Italy Deal With Flooding Despite Recent Tensions in Relat ..

4 minutes ago
 Gardeners advised to protect fruit trees during ha ..

Gardeners advised to protect fruit trees during harsh summer

4 minutes ago
 18 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

18 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

47 seconds ago
 Veterinary staff directed to provide treatment aga ..

Veterinary staff directed to provide treatment against lumpy skin disease

49 seconds ago
 McCarthy Says White House, Republicans Still 'Far ..

McCarthy Says White House, Republicans Still 'Far Apart' on Debt Ceiling Negotia ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.