US Looking Into Reports Venezuela Breaching N. Korea Sanctions - Special Representative

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Looking Into Reports Venezuela Breaching N. Korea Sanctions - Special Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The United States is looking into reports that Venezuela may be breaching United Nations sanctions on North Korea, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US media reported that the United Nations warned Venezuela that it could be in violation of United Nations sanctions on North Korea if it goes through with a possible military and technology deal with Pyongyang.

"On North Korea, I was unaware of the UN sanctions and this correspondence between the United Nations and the Maduro regime until the press reported it, so we will be looking further into that correspondence, the lack of reply from the Maduro regime and what the implications are," Abrams said.

In January 2019, Venezuela fell into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president of the country as part of the effort to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power.

The United States and most Western countries have endorsed Guaido and imposed sanctions on Venezuela and froze its assets abroad. Russia, China, Turkey and numerous other nations have supported Maduro as the only legitimate president. Maduro accuses the West of using sanctions to topple him and take hold of Venezuela's assets and resources.

