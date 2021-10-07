UrduPoint.com

US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan With Millions Of Dollars - Watchdog

Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:29 AM

US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan With Millions of Dollars - Watchdog

A committee in Congress has requested the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) look into allegations that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country carrying millions of dollars with him, SIGAR John Sopko said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) A committee in Congress has requested the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) look into allegations that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country carrying millions of Dollars with him, SIGAR John Sopko said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"We haven't proven that yet, we're looking into that. Actually, the Oversight and Government Reform Committee has asked us to look into that," Sopko told the US House Foreign Relations Committee.

