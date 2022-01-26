WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States and its allies and partners are looking for ways to support Ukraine's economy as well as its security amid ongoing tensions with Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We know that Ukraine's economy and financial position is being affected by this crisis, and just as we're bolstering Ukraine's security, so too are we looking for how we can support its economy beyond the significant assistance we're already providing. Our European allies and partners are doing so as well," Blinken said.