US Looking to Help Ukraine Fix Power Grid, Provide Alternative Fuel Sources - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The United States is looking to help Ukraine fix its power grid in the short term and provide it with alternative fuel sources for the winter, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"We are looking to try to see what we can do in the short-term to help Ukraine repair the damage done particularly to their electrical infrastructure, the grid itself ... We can provide spare parts, or technical assistance, that kind of thing," Kirby told a briefing. "In the longer term, we are obviously considering to work with allies and partners about the provision of fuels to Ukraine, alternative sources of fuels into Ukraine for the long winter coming.

"

Ukrainian energy, military, and communications infrastructure has been targeted by the Russian armed forces since October 10 in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow says was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged by these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of the winter.