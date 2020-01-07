US Looking To Impose Additional Sanctions In Venezuela To Pressure Maduro - Special Envoy
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The United States is looking at potentially applying additional sanctions in Venezuela to put more pressure on the Maduro government, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said during a press briefing on Monday.
"We are looking at additional sanctions - personal sanctions, economic sanctions - that we think will bring more pressure yet on the regime," Abrams said.