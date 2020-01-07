UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Looking To Impose Additional Sanctions In Venezuela To Pressure Maduro - Special Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Looking to Impose Additional Sanctions in Venezuela to Pressure Maduro - Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The United States is looking at potentially applying additional sanctions in Venezuela to put more pressure on the Maduro government, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said during a press briefing on Monday.

"We are looking at additional sanctions - personal sanctions, economic sanctions - that we think will bring more pressure yet on the regime," Abrams said.

Related Topics

United States Venezuela Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

19 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

19 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

49 minutes ago

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

2 hours ago

Muslims in India facing atrocities perpetrating fa ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.