US Looking to Provide Turkey With Information Sharing, Equipment in Syria - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The United States is looking to aid Turkey in Syria's Idlib through information sharing and by providing equipment, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"We're working on ways to support the Turks. Again, this will not involve military moves by American united," the official said on Friday. "As a NATO ally, we have - and as a major foreign military sales partner, we have various information sharing and equipment relationships with the Turks. We're looking at what we can do on an urgent basis right now to help them."

The official indicated the focus right now is reaching a ceasefire in Idlib and having signatory parties return to the Sochi agreement.

The situation in Idlib escalated on Thursday after fighters of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia) launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian government forces who returned fire.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Turkish military, who should not have been there, also came under attack. As a result, 33 soldiers of the Turkish army were killed, and more than 30 were injured.