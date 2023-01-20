US Looking to Replace Russian Military Equipment in 9 South American Countries - SOUTHCOM

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The United States is seeking to replace Russian military equipment in nine nations in South America, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) head Gen. Laura Richardson said on Thursday.

"My No. 2 adversary in the region, Russia, I mean I've got, of course, the countries Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua... and six other countries by the way, so total of nine have Russian equipment in them and we are working to replace that Russian equipment with United States equipment," Richardson said.

The United States is working with those countries that have Russian equipment to either donate it to Ukraine or switch it out for United States equipment, Richardson said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in October that Russia sees no reason to maintain its current diplomatic presence in Western countries and will focus more on working with other states.

At the same time, more attention should be paid to countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa, Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry was shifting its geographical focus from the West to countries that are willing to cooperate with Russia on mutually beneficial and equal terms and those who are looking to implement promising joint projects, Lavrov added.

