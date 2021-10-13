UrduPoint.com

US Looking To See Follow-Up Actions From Russia After Sharing Ransomware Info - Official

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:32 PM

US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia After Sharing Ransomware Info - Official

Russia took steps after the US shared information about ransomware activity being conducted from within its territory and Washington hopes to see more follow-up actions on it from the Kremlin, a senior administration official told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russia took steps after the US shared information about ransomware activity being conducted from within its territory and Washington hopes to see more follow-up actions on it from the Kremlin, a senior administration official told reporters.

"We do look to the Russian government to address ransomware criminal activity coming from actors within Russia. I can report that we'd had in the experts group frank and professional exchanges in which we've communicated those expectations," the official said.

"We've also shared information with Russia regarding criminal ransomware activity being conducted from its territory. We've seen some steps by the Russian government and are looking to see follow-up actions."

The Biden administration on Wednesday and Thursday is participating in Counter-Ransomware Initiative meetings with over 30 countries from around the world to discuss ways to address the shared threat of ransomware attacks.

Related Topics

World Russia Washington Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilia ..

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilian volleyball legend Giba in aw ..

15 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for t ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for the best in women’s game

34 minutes ago
 US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 1 ..

US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 13-14 With 30 Participants - Of ..

17 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wed ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday

17 minutes ago
 S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in ..

S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in September

17 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 7,276 new COVID-19 infections, 10 ..

Malaysia reports 7,276 new COVID-19 infections, 103 new deaths

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.