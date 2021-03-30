UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Looks At Additional Actions In UN To Deter North Korea - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Looks at Additional Actions in UN to Deter North Korea - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The United States is looking along with its allies Japan and South Korea to take additional actions in the United Nations to deter North Korea, United States Ambassador to the world body Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters on Monday.

"We are looking at the additional actions that we might take in New York," Thomas-Greenfield said during a virtual press briefing for foreign journalists.

The United States remains in close contact with Japan and South Korea regarding this matter, she also said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the briefing that he discussed the issue of North Korea with senior officials during his recent visit to the region as well as with his Chines counterpart during their meeting in Alaska.

"We are in the midst of reviewing our policy and approach to North Korea and the conversations that we had with our allies and partners were very important," he said.

North Korea's provocations by conducting missile tests will not undermine the United States' alliance with South Korea and Japan, Blinken added.

Related Topics

World United Nations Visit Alliance New York Japan South Korea United States North Korea

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince makes phone call to King of Jor ..

21 minutes ago

Kuwait: 1,251 coronavirus infections, 12 deaths, 1 ..

51 minutes ago

National Media Team discusses several initiatives ..

3 hours ago

Ministers, officials and experts address ambassado ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

3 hours ago

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.