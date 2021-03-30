US Looks at Additional Actions in UN to Deter North Korea - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The United States is looking along with its allies Japan and South Korea to take additional actions in the United Nations to deter North Korea, United States Ambassador to the world body Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters on Monday.

"We are looking at the additional actions that we might take in New York," Thomas-Greenfield said during a virtual press briefing for foreign journalists.

The United States remains in close contact with Japan and South Korea regarding this matter, she also said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the briefing that he discussed the issue of North Korea with senior officials during his recent visit to the region as well as with his Chines counterpart during their meeting in Alaska.

"We are in the midst of reviewing our policy and approach to North Korea and the conversations that we had with our allies and partners were very important," he said.

North Korea's provocations by conducting missile tests will not undermine the United States' alliance with South Korea and Japan, Blinken added.